Ghana Police is working, but we must all play our part – Lydia Forson

Lydia Forson, Actress

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has commended the recent activities of the Ghana Police in clamping down misdemeanours among celebrities and others.

She also detailed a few things that everyone needs to contribute to making it work.



In a tweet, the plain-spoken actress applauded the security agency for doing their work whilst asking subtly if the same applies to prominent figures who break the law.



Lydia Forson tweeted, “Clearly @GhPoliceService is working extremely hard at proving that none is above the law; their effort mustn’t be overlooked but rather should be commended. Might I suggest that the surest way for people to believe this is to hold lawmakers equally accountable for their actions?”



But Lydia Forson believes that a working institution needs working people and has urged everyone to allow the law to take its course. She mentions a few dos and don’ts regarding helping the Ghana Police effectively and efficiently discharge its duties.



“I also hope that just as we can’t use hashtags to free people, others aren’t remanded in custody only based on sentiments, but by law. I don’t like what you said/did doesn’t mean a law was broken. Lastly, If we truly want things to be better, we all must play our part.”

Shatta Wale’s arrest for publishing false news has caused mixed reactions and divided fractions in the country. Whilst some believe that the law is working, others have started a #FreeShattaWale hashtag calling for his release.



See her post below:



