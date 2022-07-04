0
Ghana Songs CEO crowned Best Promoter in Ashanti Region

Mon, 4 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasong.com

Ghanasongs has been crowned the Best Promoter and winner of the second edition of the Ashanti Region Music Awards.

The winner was awarded a brand new car at the competitive event which took place on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi.

The award scheme was organised by 3D Events Management.

The awards were based on voting and Ghanasongs, known to be the biggest music website with a Record Label that manages and promotes several artists winning for the second time.

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana songs, Bright Dwomoh, receiving the award indicated the year which marks their ninth anniversary has been a success for them.

The ceremony was graced by Atiwa East MP and Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei Asare, Effiduase-Asokore MP and Chairman of Parliamentary Select committee on Health, Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie.

The scheme also saw the likes of Yaw Tog, Kofi Jamar, Ypee, Odehyieba Priscilla, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, Zack GH being winning big on the night.

