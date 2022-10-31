Ghana Tourism Authority and Kirani Ayat announces amicable agreement in settlement

Rapper, Kirani Ayat

A joint letter from Ayat and the GTA dated October 31 announced that both "parties have reached an amicable agreement in settlement."

The Tourism Authority also admitted to using Ayat's video without his consent, which is why he raised an alarm.



In the letter sighted by GhanaWeb, the GTA noted that there will be a future partnership with the Ghanaian rapper "aimed at showcasing Ghana, our beautiful landscapes, and exciting talents to the world."



When Ghanaian musician, Kirani Ayat, announced that the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) had violated the copyright laws through their unlawful use of visuals from his 'Guda' music videos, some industry players, as well as colleagues, urged him to sue the authority in court.



The case was widely followed due to the publication of the said campaign video by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his official Twitter page.



Read the letter below:

On September 27, 2022, Mr. Ayat Maqwam, aka Kirani Ayat became aware that visual outtakes of his "Guda" video had been used by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) without his consent. According to GTA, these visuals have been used extensively since 2019 for the production of various contents promoting tourism to the country.



We are pleased to announce that the parties have reached an amicable agreement in settlement. Moving forward, Ayat and GTA will collaborate on a number of projects aimed at showcasing Ghana, our beautiful landscapes, and exciting talents to the world.



Ayat appreciates all the support from the good people of Ghana throughout this process. His new project, Aisha's Sun is available now on all music streaming platforms.







