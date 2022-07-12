Ghana Wedding Awards launched

Big Events Ghana, the organisers of the Radio And Television Personality (RTP) Awards, Africa Gospel Awards Festival (Agafest), Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours, Corporate Ghana Awards have launched the maiden edition of the Ghana Wedding Awards (GWA) at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.
The event which attracted a large gathering of patrons and stakeholders of the events industry and the media was very beautifully put together. In attendance were notable wedding DJs, MCs, planners and bloggers.
Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of Big Events Ghana, Prince Mackay, mentioned that the Ghana Wedding Awards (GWA) have come to reward excellent and hardworking efforts of wedding planners, DJs, MCs, bloggers, brides, grooms, couples and bridal teams of the various wedding events which are planned and well-executed every year, he stated.
According to organisers of Ghana Wedding Awards (GWA), the maiden edition of the awards will be held in December 2022 in Accra.
Some of the categories that were unveiled include;
Wedding of the Year 2022
Wedding Couple of the Year 2022
Wedding Bride of the Year
Groom of the Year
Wedding Dress of the Year
Wedding Designer of the Year (Bride Clothing)
Wedding Designer of the Year (Groom Clothing)
Wedding Planner of the Year
Wedding Setup of the Year
Wedding Decoration of the Year
Wedding Photographer of the Year
Wedding DJ of the Year
Wedding Mc of the Year
Wedding Blogger of the Year
Wedding Cake of the Year
Wedding Toast of the Year
Wedding Entry Dance of the Year (Bride Award)
Wedding Entry Dance of the Year (Groom Award)
Wedding Entry Dance of the Year (Couple Award)
Celebrity Wedding of the Year
Wedding Location/Venue of the Year
Wedding Scenery of the Year
Wedding Beautification of the Year
Wedding Song of the Year
Wedding Instrumentalist of the Year
Wedding Band of the Year
Wedding Gown of the Year
Bridesmaid of the Year
Bestman of the Year
Bridal Team of the Year
Bride Parents of the Year
Groom Parents of the Year