Ghana Wedding Awards launched

A photo from an event organised by Big Events Ghana

Source: Big Events Ghana

Big Events Ghana, the organisers of the Radio And Television Personality (RTP) Awards, Africa Gospel Awards Festival (Agafest), Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours, Corporate Ghana Awards have launched the maiden edition of the Ghana Wedding Awards (GWA) at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

The event which attracted a large gathering of patrons and stakeholders of the events industry and the media was very beautifully put together. In attendance were notable wedding DJs, MCs, planners and bloggers.



Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of Big Events Ghana, Prince Mackay, mentioned that the Ghana Wedding Awards (GWA) have come to reward excellent and hardworking efforts of wedding planners, DJs, MCs, bloggers, brides, grooms, couples and bridal teams of the various wedding events which are planned and well-executed every year, he stated.



According to organisers of Ghana Wedding Awards (GWA), the maiden edition of the awards will be held in December 2022 in Accra.



Some of the categories that were unveiled include;



Wedding of the Year 2022



Wedding Couple of the Year 2022



Wedding Bride of the Year



Groom of the Year

Wedding Dress of the Year



Wedding Designer of the Year (Bride Clothing)



Wedding Designer of the Year (Groom Clothing)



Wedding Planner of the Year



Wedding Setup of the Year



Wedding Decoration of the Year



Wedding Photographer of the Year



Wedding DJ of the Year

Wedding Mc of the Year



Wedding Blogger of the Year



Wedding Cake of the Year



Wedding Toast of the Year



Wedding Entry Dance of the Year (Bride Award)



Wedding Entry Dance of the Year (Groom Award)



Wedding Entry Dance of the Year (Couple Award)



Celebrity Wedding of the Year

Wedding Location/Venue of the Year



Wedding Scenery of the Year



Wedding Beautification of the Year



Wedding Song of the Year



Wedding Instrumentalist of the Year



Wedding Band of the Year



Wedding Gown of the Year



Bridesmaid of the Year

Bestman of the Year



Bridal Team of the Year



Bride Parents of the Year



Groom Parents of the Year