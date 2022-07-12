1
Ghana Wedding Awards launched

Ghana Wedding Awards A photo from an event organised by Big Events Ghana

Tue, 12 Jul 2022 Source: Big Events Ghana

Big Events Ghana, the organisers of the Radio And Television Personality (RTP) Awards, Africa Gospel Awards Festival (Agafest), Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours, Corporate Ghana Awards have launched the maiden edition of the Ghana Wedding Awards (GWA) at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

The event which attracted a large gathering of patrons and stakeholders of the events industry and the media was very beautifully put together. In attendance were notable wedding DJs, MCs, planners and bloggers.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of Big Events Ghana, Prince Mackay, mentioned that the Ghana Wedding Awards (GWA) have come to reward excellent and hardworking efforts of wedding planners, DJs, MCs, bloggers, brides, grooms, couples and bridal teams of the various wedding events which are planned and well-executed every year, he stated.

According to organisers of Ghana Wedding Awards (GWA), the maiden edition of the awards will be held in December 2022 in Accra.

Some of the categories that were unveiled include;

Wedding of the Year 2022

Wedding Couple of the Year 2022

Wedding Bride of the Year

Groom of the Year

Wedding Dress of the Year

Wedding Designer of the Year (Bride Clothing)

Wedding Designer of the Year (Groom Clothing)

Wedding Planner of the Year

Wedding Setup of the Year

Wedding Decoration of the Year

Wedding Photographer of the Year

Wedding DJ of the Year

Wedding Mc of the Year

Wedding Blogger of the Year

Wedding Cake of the Year

Wedding Toast of the Year

Wedding Entry Dance of the Year (Bride Award)

Wedding Entry Dance of the Year (Groom Award)

Wedding Entry Dance of the Year (Couple Award)

Celebrity Wedding of the Year

Wedding Location/Venue of the Year

Wedding Scenery of the Year

Wedding Beautification of the Year

Wedding Song of the Year

Wedding Instrumentalist of the Year

Wedding Band of the Year

Wedding Gown of the Year

Bridesmaid of the Year

Bestman of the Year

Bridal Team of the Year

Bride Parents of the Year

Groom Parents of the Year

