0
Menu
Entertainment

Ghana and Nigeria have a special bond – Ladé

Lade 1.png Ladé, Nigerian Singer

Fri, 24 Jun 2022 Source: yfmghana.com

Sensational Nigerian singer, Ladé, has described the relationship between Ghana and her home country as a special bond.

Ladé made these assertions in an interview on Takoradi-based Y 97.9 FM during the ‘Y Entertainment Podium’ show with Hypeman Ferggy.

Admitting that the two countries had good relations and end benefits from various collaborations, the ‘Adulthood Anthem’ hitmaker explained;

“I believe we are two African countries that share a special bond and a special love between us and that is why most of our collaborations in terms of business or entertainment there’s always this pure vibe and good energy that comes out”.

Ladé in her response to whether Nigeria had a bigger entertainment industry compared to Ghana, stated that Nigeria placed much emphasis on music to project Africa as compared to others.

“We could say that Nigeria is strong on entertainment, music particularly and the goal is to put Africa in a good place to other parts of the world”, she explained.

Source: yfmghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I will destroy the world if NATO invades Russia' – Ghanaian man warns
Ablakwa salutes First Lady for flying on presidential jet to Rwanda
Randy Abbey supports Arise Ghana demo
Adom-Otchere tackles Boakye Agyarko
Akufo-Addo's brother secures GH¢10m judgment in defamation suit
The thievery of Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and Ofori-Atta being exposed by God – Sammy Gyamfi
My GH¢60,000 worth banging body no longer for big men – Kisa Gbekle
Victim of Frafraha demolition cries foul
It is sad to see celebrated intellectuals lead campaign against Adjaye – Otchere-Darko
Ken Agyapong can beat Alan to second place - Ben Ephson