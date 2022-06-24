Ghana and Nigeria have a special bond – Ladé

Ladé, Nigerian Singer

Sensational Nigerian singer, Ladé, has described the relationship between Ghana and her home country as a special bond.

Ladé made these assertions in an interview on Takoradi-based Y 97.9 FM during the ‘Y Entertainment Podium’ show with Hypeman Ferggy.



Admitting that the two countries had good relations and end benefits from various collaborations, the ‘Adulthood Anthem’ hitmaker explained;



“I believe we are two African countries that share a special bond and a special love between us and that is why most of our collaborations in terms of business or entertainment there’s always this pure vibe and good energy that comes out”.

Ladé in her response to whether Nigeria had a bigger entertainment industry compared to Ghana, stated that Nigeria placed much emphasis on music to project Africa as compared to others.



“We could say that Nigeria is strong on entertainment, music particularly and the goal is to put Africa in a good place to other parts of the world”, she explained.