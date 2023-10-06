Ghana and Nigeria movie industries: It’s not a competition – Segun Arinze

Segun Arinze

Renowned Nigerian actor, Segun Arinze, has emphasised that both the Ghanaian and Nigerian movie industries have ample space to prosper, and the notion of a constant competition where one industry is ahead of the other is baseless.

Arinze firmly stated that the Nigerian and Ghanaian film industries are not in competition and advised against perceiving it as such.



Critics often compare the success of the Nigerian movie industry to that of Ghana, but in an interview on the Class Morning Show on Friday, October 6, 2023, Segun Arinze urged, “It’s not a competition, don’t make it a competition,” cautioning against losing sight of their goals by engaging in unnecessary rivalry.



He further advised the Ghanaian film industry to focus on their work, stressing that value, recognition, and financial success will naturally follow with patience and dedicated effort.



“Do your work, the value will come, the praises will come, the money will come and everything you look forward to will come, just be patient and keep working…so never compete,” he stated.

The multiple award-winning actor stressed the importance of synergy for both industries to thrive, emphasising the need for a friendly ecosystem where collaboration and support can flourish.



He encouraged unity by expressing, “the sky is big enough for us all to fly.”



Segun Arinze was in the studios of Class91.3FM to promote the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) scheduled to take place on 29th October 2023 in Lagos, Nigeria.