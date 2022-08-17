Ghana cedi will almost become like a 'toilet paper' by December - Blakk Rasta

Reggae artiste cum Radio Show host, Blakk Rasta

Media personality and musician, Abubakar Ahmed, popularly known as Blakk Rasta, has disclosed that by December this year, the Ghana Cedi will be tantamount to toilet paper under the tutelage of President Nana Akufo Addo.

Speaking on his radio show, Taxi Driver on Class FM, the show host cum musician, expressed his disappointment in the ruling government for mismanaging the country.



“Now, what is the exchange rate between the Cedi and the dollar? 9.25. One dollar is equivalent to GHS9.25.



“There was a time when the Ghana cedi was even more valuable than the dollar. When we had our redenomination, the Ghana cedi became more valuable than the American dollar. Today, the American dollar exchanges at 9.25 cedis.



“Which company in Ghana produces balloons, the common balloons? We import balloons night and day, toothpicks night and day. By Christmas, the Ghana cedi will almost become toilet paper," Blakk Rasta said.



He added that, if there was a worse time to be a Ghanaian this was going to be the time, under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“And when you look at the beak of the bird, you wonder: ‘What fowl has this kind of mongoloid beak?’ The only thing that has that kind of beak is a vulture. And, so, they package vultures and crows; sometimes they’ll even package owls and send them to you to eat for Christmas”.



“You are happily eating it … you are eating vulture, crow and ‘opete’. I wish you a vulture Christmas. I wish you crow Christmas”, Blakk Rasta added. If there’s a worse time to be a Ghanaian, this is the time”.



The ‘Barack Obama’ artiste also cited that he believes that the chicken imported into the country is vulture meat rather than chicken.



“Christmas is coming, more chicken will be imported into the country. Sometimes, I believe that the chicken that is imported into the country is not fowl.



“Some of them might be vultures and crows because, for some of them, when you look at the thigh of the ‘chicken’, you want to ask yourself: ‘Eiii, what kind of chicken is this?” he shared.

ADA/BOG