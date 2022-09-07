‘Ghana dey cost' - Nigerian comedian shares experience

Celebrated Nigerian comedian, Real Warri Pikin has touched down in Ghana ahead of her show, however, the high cost of living in the West African state has shocked her to the bone.

Warri Pikin on Tuesday, September 6, published a video on her Instagram page to lament the amount of money she has blown on items and services since her arrival in Ghana in less than 48 hours.



The Nigerian comedian and actress has concluded that living in Ghana is expensive compared to her home country.



"Jesus! Ghana too cost (the country is expensive). I entered this country and you people want me to leave as a debtor right? I just came here to plan for my show which is happening on October 16 and in less than 48 hours the debit alert has been crazy.



"You people are calling dollars in your country. Ghana cost ooo, in less than 48 hours my bank account is echoing," she stated.



Warri Pikin, using the Nigerian Pidgin term 'Sapa' which describes a state of being extremely broke or poor, argued that Ghana is a land of the rich due to the high cost of living.



Watch the video below:







OPD/BOG