Ghana has become partisan and over sensitive – Ajeezay

Ajeezay

Popular comic actor and celebrity, Nathaniel Mensah known by the stage name Ajeezay has disclosed why he doesn’t really comment on sensitive national issues like #FixTheCountry.

The comedian referred to as the ‘Nonfa King’ said on Kastle FM in Cape Coast that he’s silent on critical sensitive issues because Ghana as a country has become too partisan.



“It’s not like I don’t want to say anything regarding national issues we’re just careful we don’t make our statements sound partisan,” he said.



Ajeezay told Amansan Krakye “But some of the issues are a bit sensitive and right now Ghana has become so partisan.

“So if you speak and you’re not careful people might find another meaning behind what you say on some critical issues,” he added.



Most Ghanaian celebrities were absent from the #FixTheCountry demonstration grounds which happened on the 4th August, 2021. Social media is asking, “Ah! So where the celebs dey?”.