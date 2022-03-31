Ghana has better security, roads and universities than Nigeria - Rudeboy of P-Square

Nigerian artiste, Rudeboy

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Rudeboy, a member of the group P-Square has touted West African country, Ghana ahead of his fatherland Nigeria.



According to Paul Okoye, Ghana is way ahead of Nigeria with regard to development.



He noted that, unlike his country, Nigeria, Ghana can boast of the best infrastructures and also quality education which has resulted in almost 40% of the population moving to Ghana for their tertiary education.

Rudeboy's statement comes after the Ghana National team, Black Stars defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a 1-1 away draw to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The defeat witnessed some Nigerian football lovers invading the pitch and destroying properties worth thousands of Naira.



According to him, several challenges in his country need to be addressed, the reason why he wasn't bothered about them not making it to Qatar for the tournament.



In an Instagram post sighted by GhanaWeb, the popular singer added that Ghana has become a prefered destination choice for his brothers and sisters back home due to the peace they enjoy.



He has urged Nigerian leaders to address all the concerns of citizens.

"Yes we lost to Ghana yesterday .... but am proud of Ghana because Nigerians go to Ghana for holidays ..... they have good power electricity, good roads, security, good university that 40% of Nigerians



occupy but this ones here are busy inflating pains on their own," read his post.



Also, Nigerian rapper, Falz has called out the government for ignoring the plight of citizens.



In a tweet dated March 30, he wrote: "No electricity, fuel scarce, no jobs, Naira all the way down, students are not in school, no public healthcare to treat ordinary man wey dey sick. You can’t travel by road because you may be killed or kidnapped. And now rail bombings have been added to the mix."



In a separate tweet, he added: "Do you know what these animals are busy doing? Announcing that they want to be president, organizing political rallies, announcing that they want to start collecting toll gate money."

