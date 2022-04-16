1
Menu
Entertainment

Ghana has some of the most active blogs – Tim Westwood

Tim W Tim Westwood, British DJ

Sat, 16 Apr 2022 Source: yfmghana.com

Internationally-renowned disc jockey and TV/radio presenter, Tim Westwood, has applauded Ghanaian blogs for being very active and engaging.

In an interview with Kojo Manuel on the Dryve of Your Lyfe on YFM, Tim Westwood said “the blogs over here are some of the most active and have the most energies”.

“I respect what they do, so I love the blogs for representing the people and being in touch with the people. There’s always a crazy discussion like who shut it down the most and I know M.anifest was definitely shining, Yaw Tog was also amazing and all these other guys”.

Tim Westwood applauded all the artistes that have been on his platform for ‘killing the show’.

“For me, I don’t really have favorites. I just love them all and I love the moment when they come through and it’s just great to be in the room with these guys”, he further added.

Source: yfmghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Antwi-Boahen started Kab-Fam
Successful businessmen whose 'rags to riches' story caused stirs
NPP footsoldier makes u-turn after Adwoa Safo’s reply
Attempt to appoint 17-year-old to head church sparks anger, members stage boycott
We lost $1billion because of you – NPP MP blasts Adwoa Safo
Samuel Takyi wins first professional fight in Round 2 TKO
Adwoa Safo details what she has been doing for Dome-Kwabenya as ‘absentee’ MP
Photo of Asamoah Gyan’s first son Fredrick Asamoah Gyan leaves Ghanaians in shock
Dag Heward-Mills' first son is dead
Majid Michel arrested, interrogated for ‘talking drugs’ on radio