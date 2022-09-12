Ghana hasn't celebrated VIP enough, give them presidential award - Bulldog

VIP music group

Ghanaian Hip-hop and Hiplife music group, Vision In Progress (VIP), originally made up of Lazzy, Friction, Promzy, Bone and Prodigal have been touted as the international promoters of Ghana music back in the day.

For their contribution to the industry, talent manager, Bulldog has called for a presidential honour for the one-time vibrate musicians who sold Ghanaian tunes to Nigeria and the rest of the world.



According to him, the contribution made by the group can not be overlooked, the reason they deserve their flowers now that they are alive.



"These are huge people and they deserve a presidential honour," he said.



Speaking in an interview with Mike 2 on Adom FM, Bulldog described the group as a tower in the local music industry. He again urged the younger generation to read and research on VIP to appreciate their works.



"Look, Ghana hasn't celebrated the music group VIP enough. I am telling you. They should get a presidential award. That group should get a presidential honour for pushing Ghana music global. I am telling you, global. VIP is like a tower, I won't even say pillar. We should all do research to appreciate the work they've done from America to Nigeria," he added.



The group was famed for monster hit songs including 'Ahomka Wom', 'Besen', 'Away', 'I Think I Like Am' and 'My Love'.

OPD/BB