Ghana is an emerging powerhouse for nightlife in West Africa - Big Slim

Big Slim is the owner of Silverfox, the biggest nightclub in Ghana

Entertainment investor and owner of the Silverfox Nightclub – the biggest nightclub in Ghana, Big Slim, has described Ghana as a thriving business environment that makes it the next big destination for entertainment in West Africa.



According to him, he decided to bring his investments to Ghana because of a number of factors that make the country an emerging powerhouse for such a business.



“I started Silverfox Ghana and I also started Tunnel Lounge in Ghana. Why I chose to make the investment in Ghana because I believe that Ghana is an emerging powerhouse in West Africa and it has a lot of history, affluent people and I believe it is time to start trying to take the night life industry in Ghana to another level,” he said.



Speaking with GhanaWeb, Big Slim said he believes Ghana is at that point where it should be ranked among the likes of Nigeria when it comes to countries with the best night lives.

It is for this reason, he added, that he is bringing his investments to Ghana, through the opening of the Tunnel Lounge and the Silverfox Nightclub.



Big Slim also added that so far, doing business in Ghana has brought him many positives.



“Whenever you speak of night life in West Africa, most people only think of Nigeria and I just think that Ghana is up and coming and Ghana should be right up there with Nigeria as far as night life, entertainment, people coming – world-renowned artistes, entertainers coming to Ghana, it’s the next hub for entertainment and that’s why I felt comfortable enough to invest in Ghana and so far, it has been a good decision,” he said.



Big Slim, who is an American-Nigerian, also owns the biggest nightclub in Nigeria, the Silverfox, which is known as the biggest and most successful nightlife hub in Africa.



Silverfox has for the past years proven itself as a platinum destination for club life and nightlife.



According to Big slim, he’s a fun lover and it is this love for entertainment that has gotten him to tow this line of investment.