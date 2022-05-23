Ghana is beautiful but has stupid leaders - Kwaw Kese

Rapper Kwaw Kese on Monday called out the leadership of the country for their wicked deeds which he claims are gradually leading the country to doom.
His comment comes after portions of a Will of the late CEO of Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John was made public.
It proved that the former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party had several properties in his name including portions of the Achimota Forest lands.
The latest revelation has sparked outrage among citizens who have questioned the source of wealth of politicians in the country.
Kwaw Kese's controversial tweet read: "A beautiful country with stupid leadership, Ghana. God have mercy on its children."
Reacting to the post, some concerned Ghanaians mentioned that their leaders seem to enrich their lives with state funds while they tax poor citizens to the last pesewa.
A Twitter handler @miss_duordoe1 shared her thoughts under the rapper's post. "All these then you will tell us pay E-levy , pay this and that .. Did we ask you to sell the forest ??? Did we ask you to mishandle them countries resources??? Must we be the ones to suffer for your riches ???"
Another @simple_tot had this to say: "I like the way everybody is now coming out to speak. Enough is enough. All I'm waiting for is a big demo."
See the post below:
A beautiful country with stupid leadership, Ghana ????????.— King Kese (@kwawkese) May 23, 2022
God have mercy on it’s children
