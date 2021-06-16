Ghana is blessed with great producers and musicians – Queen Iminah

Songwriter, Queen Iminah

African-American singer and songwriter, Queen Iminah has praised Ghana for having great talents in music producers and artistes.

The musician who is working on a 10 (0-9) track album reveals she has had the opportunity to work on a couple of songs with some industry persons whom she highly regards for their professionalism and talents.



Speaking on her upcoming album on Y107.9FM’s Wake N Bake show hosted by Kula, Queen Iminah said, “ I have not just worked with only Ghanaian artistes but with producers and sound engineers as well.”



The “Melanated music” maker noted that her single, ‘Original’ was recorded and produced by Crazy Beatz in Achimota, and was mixed and mastered in Dansoman by Mfemfem.



“I have been blessed to have worked with some great producers and artistes in Ghana,” she added.

According to her, she has recorded a song with the celebrated Ghanaian musical act, Yaa Pono “and I have a few names in the pipeline. As soon as things are finalized, you will be getting that music too.”



She added that she is looking forward to recording with a plethora of Ghanaian musicians and “I am thankful for the artistes you have in Ghana.”



Queen Iminah, who is African-American and Jamaican, became an ordained priestess in the Yoruba tradition after travelling to Nigeria.



Along with her bloodline and culture, the artist brings her passion as an academic to her craft as well.