Ghana is expensive, it doesn't make sense - King Promise

Wed, 14 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After reacting to the Cedi's performance against the Dollar in August 2022, King Promise has again commented on the Ghanaian economy.

In an interview on Okay FM, he lamented the high cost of living which has resulted in price hikes.

According to him, the prices of items and services had doubled or tripled within six months.

He noted that there is hardship in every sector adding that no one can deny the fact that things are expensive.

"Ghana is expensive, no one can lie though. Things I used to pay for like 12,000, or 13,000, now it's like 24,000. It doesn't make any sense, you know what I mean. In less than six months. it is madness," the popular singer expressed worry.

