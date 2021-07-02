Ghana is only a peaceful country on paper – Fameye mocks ‘2nd Most Peaceful Country’ report

Fameye

‘Nothing I Get’ hitmaker, Peter Famiyeh Bozah known by the stage name Fameye has disclosed that the perception and ranking that Ghana is a peaceful country isn’t the reality on the ground.

The Ghanaian musician from Bogoso made this statement in a post on Facebook sighted by MyNewsGh.com in relation to the recent ongoing shooting of protesters at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.



“Ghana is only peaceful on paper and chats,” Fameye wrote on Facebook.



He added “We’ve been claiming the most peaceful since yet violence each and every day?

“Ghana can do better #Rip to all gone souls #ejuraprotest #standup together we stand divided we fall #stand4yourrigths”.



Recently, Ghana has been ranked the second most peaceful country in Africa in the 2021 Global Peace Index report by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP).



Nana Yaa Jantuah, the General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) has raised suspicion that the report has come at a timely period where the government is being bashed for the increasing crime rates in the country.