Ghana is self-programmed to land in chaos - KSM voices

Ghanaian playwright and actor, Kweku Sintim Misa (KSM)

Ghanaian playwright and actor, Kweku Sintim Misa (KSM), has shared a post on social media expressing that Ghana is self-programmed to land in disarray.

According to the actor in a tweet dated October 3, 2022, a new age is rising and will fight for the confusion in the country to end.



“GHANA is SELF-PROGRAMMED to land in CHAOS. Out of these CHAOS, a NEW GENERATION WILL RISE.



“This Generation will insist that THIS NONSENSE MUST STOP. The REAL MENTAL REVOLUTION will then BEGIN. GHANA WILL THEN REGAIN HER LOST GLORY,” he posted.



One can't tell what triggered KSM to make this post, however, one can line it up with the current government under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo rules.



It appears some Ghanaians have lost trust in the president because of the many economic hardships.

On September 24, 2022, some people booed the president at the Global Citizen Festival which took place at Independence Square in Accra.



The show had several international acts like Usher, SZA, Burna Boy, Pheelz, Oxlade, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy among many others billed to perform.



Aired live on Youtube, feeds were taken from Accra and New York before the president of Ghana mounted the stage to an angry youth unwilling to hear what he had come to say at the event.





ADA/BB