Ghana is very expensive - Jupitar

Jupitar laments cost of living in Ghana

The youth are suffering, Jupital cries



Tweeps share their experience on high cost of products in Ghana



Dancehall musician, Jupitar, has spoken about the high cost of living in Ghana which he says is killing the youth especially.



He believes that times are hard.



For years, unemployment has been a major issue in Ghana despite the government's intervention.

In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, the singer stated that his heart goes out to the youth who he knows face difficulties when it comes to making ends meet.



"I deh feel for the youth waa, Ghana is very expensive," he expressed his worry in a tweet dated January 20.



Reacting to his post, several others wrote that they can relate to his claim as they now pay twice the price of everything in Ghana. Fuel, food, transportation and rent are expensive.



Adeeku on Twitter commented: "Not be joke at all issue we for tackle first."



Another, El Guerrero explained that he will leave the country if hthe opportunity comes. "Erhh General. Rydee stoleway adey plan ohh."

A third, Samash added the issue of the high cost of living in Ghana should be addressed in other to reduce the hardship.



He wrote: "Na this matter you want talk.. hmmmm."



