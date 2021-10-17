Ghana jollof is the best in the world – US Embassy in Ghana touts

Ghana's jollof rice delicacy has been described as the best in the world

• Ghana has received notable mention in the area of its food

• The country’s jollof rice delicacy has been described as the best in the world



• The US Embassy in Ghana gave the 'seal of approval' to mark World Food Day



The debate over which country's jollof rice is better than the other is one that never seems to go away.



Over the period, Ghana and longtime neighbouring country Nigeria have been engaging in debates over which nation's jollof rice tastes better and is more sumptuous.



Competitions have been held, debates on social media have sparked and images have been shared, all geared towards proving the point of whose jollof rice tastes better.



But to mark World Food Day on October 16, 2021, the US Embassy in Ghana has somewhat given the seal of approval over Ghana's jollof rice as the best in the world.

In a tweet shared to mark the occasion, the Embassy wrote, “On this #WorldFoodDay, we just want to emphasize that #GhanaJOLLOF is the best in the world!”



“The U.S. through its agencies has been working with our Ghana partners to improve #foodsecurity in Ghana and around the world,” the tweet added.



See the tweet below:



