Ghana movie industry is not dead - John Dumelo

Actor cum politician, John Dumelo

Veteran actor and politician John Dumelo, has shared his thoughts on the state of Ghana’s movie industry.

Debunking claims that the industry had collapsed, Dumelo who admitted that the industry was not doing well, stated thus: “the Ghana movie industry is not dead”.



“The Ghanaian movie industry is not dead, yes it is not the way it was some years ago but it is still running”, he told Nana Quasi-Wusu (PM) on Y 97.9 FM during the ‘Dryve of your Lyfe’ show.



John said the advent of digital markets for movies was a key factor to Ghana’s unstable movie industry. He noted that most Ghanaians could not access movies produced.

“I think the reason is because, we have not been able to migrate from analogue period to the digital age.



"In the past, it was CD’s but now most of the films are online and most Ghanaians are not getting access to the online markets which is a big challenge to the industry.



"This is why we say the industry is not not well, but things are really going on,” he said.