Ghana movie industry needs action, not prayers – Bishop Agyinasare

Founder and leader of Perez Church International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare

Founder and leader of Perez Church International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, has said that "the Ghana movie industry is dying, and prayers won’t revive it. We can only solve the problem by innovation and action."

Bishop Agyinasare said that the telenovelas that have invaded the airwaves remain a threat to Ghanaian society because citizens are consuming cultures that are alien to the Ghanaian society which will go a long way to destroy its moral fibre.



Speaking to Christian Agyei Frempong on Anigye Mere on Onua Fm on Saturday 19 June, the clergy said that movies always tell stories of the country of origin and Ghana, it is vice versa which is not good for our movie industry.



“For instance, American movies portray the character of Americans, the drugs, their lifestyle and the environment in which they live, so our movie industry should emulate and do the same.”

The Man of God reiterated that the Ghanaian movie industry lacks innovative ideas to sail them to the international market.



“Even when God rains manna from heaven, you need to go out and collect them. Our movie industry is far beyond prayers for survival. All we need is a pragmatic approach and action to rub shoulders with the international market,” he added.



He said there is the need to change the concept and contents of local movies to achieve results.