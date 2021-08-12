Ghana music can only conquer the world if we stop being selfish as artistes - KiDi

Source: Ebenezer Nana Yaw Donkoh, Contributor

The 'Gyal Dem Sugar' hitmaker and multi-award-winning musician KiDi has admonished colleague musicians to support and push each other since that is one of the antidotes to conquering and dominating the world music space.

The musician who recently released a 14-track album titled The 'Golden Boy', in a newly published interview with NY DJ on BTM Afrika revealed Nigerian music has dominated the world over due to the selflessness of the musicians.



“One of the reasons why Nigeria is so dominant in the world Afrobeat space is because there is always more than two or three big artistes. There are so many of them so they conquer space and take it by force and that’s because of the numbers.”



He proposed musicians support each other than lookout for just their interests.



“We can also do the same (dominate and conquer the world) if we relinquish our selfish interests in always wanting to be the only big ones. When we realize that there is no limit to how we should support and push each other, that’s when we can dominate and take on the world. Everybody needs to be big…’

KiDi was speaking on the recent show of solidarity among the new crop of musicians as he praised them for supporting him at his recent concert.



In this new interview, KiDi touched on concerns to get his single 'Send Me Nudes' banned on radio, taking inspiration from Nana Ama McBrown, relationship with label mate Kuami Eugene, his son Zayne and more.



Watch the interview below:



