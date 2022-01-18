Ghana music going through process to take global stage - KiDi

Kidi, Musician

Source: Bernard Ralph Adams, Contributor

Ghanaian singer, Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, says Ghanaian music dominating global trends is feasible and in due course, it will achieve such a milestone.

Known for songs like 'Enjoyment', 'One Man', 'Gyal Dem Sugar', 'Mon Bebe', 'Adiepana', 'Golden Boy' among others, KiDi said the Ghanaian music industry is on the path of taking international glory, urging colleague musicians to continue churning out good music.



The 'Say Cheese' crooner and Kuami Eugene will hold their first show at the Indigo O2 Arena in the United Kingdom on March 6, 2022.



The concert, according to the Lynx Entertainment duo, is to bring their abroad fans together for a memorable night full of sterling music performances and promises to be nonesuch.



Speaking to Desmond Okraku-Danso on Metro TV, Thursday, January 13, 2022, KiDi, whose 'Touch It' song made a debut on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales at #20 in 2021, said Ghana music has international appeal and the feedback from music lovers across the world has been overwhelming hence he believes the tendency of the country's music rubbing shoulders with other international music is not farfetched.



“They absolutely love the music we make here. That is evident in the shows we play, streams, the messages, the videos we receive from all across the world, not just Ghanaians in the diaspora – people from all over the world," KiDi told Desmond.

Juxtaposing Ghana music to the game of football, the celebrated singer and performer observed there are divergent views shared on how Ghana music could dominate global trends, however, one needs to be a musician to comprehend what it takes to reach the global stage.



"Sometimes, when people are talking plenty, you know, when it comes to these things, everybody when you’re watching football from home, you always know what the player should do until you’re on the field. You get me?" he quizzed.



"A lot of people think they have all the answers, and we should do this and we should do that, and this person is doing this, why are you not doing this?" the singer lamented.



He continued "It doesn’t work that way. Like he [Kuami Eugene] said we want it for ourselves more than anybody wants for us."



"It is a process and we’re going through the process," he asserted, adding "We will get there."