Ghana music industry lacks support from its own – Possigee

Ghanaian producer, Possigee

Ghanaian award-winning producer, sound engineer, and philanthropist, Awal Alhassan, popularly known as Possigee says the Ghana music industry lacks support from Ghanaians.

That according to him is what has triggered the continuous comparison between the Ghanaian and Nigerian music industries.



Speaking in an interview on TV3 New Day, the award-winning sound engineer mentioned that some Ghanaians do not support Ghanaian music due to personal rifts they have with artistes.



He gave an instance where some DJs refuse to play songs of artistes to promote their music due to their personal problems with them.



“From a production standpoint, the Ghana music industry is lacking the support from Ghanaians to Ghanaians. A DJ will play more foreign music than Ghanaian music. They will give an excuse that they tried to call this artiste and tried to holla and he never got back to them so why should they play his or her music.



“It has become a personal thing within the industry. When they are asked if they hear from that foreign artiste whose music they are playing or have any means of reaching them they tend to say no.”

Possigee added that the marketing strategy of music in the country should be adjusted and intensified to create more room for other people across the world to know about Ghanaian music and increase its international appeal.



Speaking on his experience as music Producer on Wizkid’s “Made In Lagos”, he said he was elated to be a part of the project which got nominated for Best Global Music Album at the 64th Grammys.



He revealed that it took the team seven months to work on the album and recorded more than thirty songs of which only six were released due to management’s decision.



Possigee applauded the Nigerian act for his enviable work ethic and added that the fusion of Ghana-Nigerian acts is a call to reckon with.