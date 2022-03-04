1
Ghana music without me is like Africa without Madagascar – Patapaa

Fri, 4 Mar 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

‘One Corner’ hitmaker, Patapaa has controversially declared that Ghana music without him is like Africa without Madagascar.

According to the Swedru-born musician, he can only be compared to Michael Jackson because he’s an entertainer who makes people forget their sorrows.

Patapaa made this revelation when he was asked by Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast why he made such a post on Facebook.

“Yes I’m the one who posted on Facebook that Ghana music without Patapaa is like Africa without Madagascar,” he responded.

“You know it and let’s go back to Ghana meets Naija some years ago and I gave it to them because I do focus a lot on what I’m doing,” he said.

“God created me as an entertainer and I’m like the Micheal Jackson of Ghana and I do make people forget their sorrows when I perform on stage,” he revealed.

