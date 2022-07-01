Ghana needs a Rastafarian president - Ras Kuuku

Singer Ras Kuuku

Reggae and Dancehall musician, Ras Kuuku has called on citizens to consider voting a Rastafarian as president of Ghana.



He explained that a rasta man is the country's surest card to development considering the nation's plight and the failed promises from successive heads of state.



According to the 2021 VGMA Dancehall Artiste of the Year, a Rastafarian will save the country from unbearable economic hardship.



"At the moment, Ghana needs a Rastafarian to save the country, and as such, it is his wish that a Rastafarian rule as the president of Ghana," he disclosed in an interview on CTV.

Ras Kuuku also debunked the stereotype surrounding Rastafarians in the country adding that their principled nature makes them a better candidate for the presidency.



Meanwhile, the singer who has quit smoking detailed the effect it has on musicians, urging his colleagues to desist from smoking if they wish to stay relevant in the music industry.



"I have stopped smoking jot. I used to smoke it during my secondary school days but when I realized its side effects, I stopped talking about taking it. Cigarette spoils the voice. Anyone who smokes a cigarette has a cracked or broken voice,” the 'Me Mpaebo' singer added.



PDO/BB