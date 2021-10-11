Ghana needs a ‘well-thinking’ generation, not one excited by women’s buttocks – Afia Pokua

Afia Pokua (Vim lady) is a popular Ghanaian journalist

• Afia Pokua has bemoaned how this generation of Ghanaians actively show interest in women's buttocks

• She has emphasized the need for Ghanaians to shift their focus into nation-building



• Afia Pokua said the country needs visionary thinkers like Kwame Nkrumah



Popular broadcaster, Afia Pokua popularly known as ‘Vim lady’ has lamented the rate at which this generation of Ghanaians seems enthused about a woman’s ‘buttocks’ rather than focusing on more pressing national issues.



Labeling it as necessary and a total distraction from pertinent issues the country is faced with, Afia Pokua has emphasized the need for Ghanaians to instead, pursue an interest in nation-building.



Her comments were triggered after Kofi TV’s Kofi Adomah shared a picture of his curvy South African friend, Pitso Sebidi wishing her a happy birthday.

Asides from the post garnering over 1,000 likes in the shortest possible time, Kofi’s caption which accompanied the picture drew several reactions from individuals on social media.



“Tell me which country she is from. Ans: She is from South Africa but works at multimedia. Happy birthday.” Kofi’s post read.



It was in this light that Afia after a careful observation expressed shock at how that particular post sparked the interest of Ghanaians who commented on the lady’s huge backside.



In utmost disappointment, she took to the comment section of Kofi Adomah’s Facebook post and wrote;



“Typical Ghanaians. When they see buttocks noor, see, almost 1k comments. All for nyash. Ino be so? Let Kofi or someone post about the economy, or appealing for funds to save someone’s life, you see the number of comments, if you will even get 50. We are just like our leaders. Buttocks will kill us like Atubiga said. We need a generation that can do without bums and boobs to build this nation as Nkrumah did.”

Read the full post below







