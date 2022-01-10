Ghana now a hotspot for enjoyment in the world - Manny Norte

Music producer and presenter, Manny Norte

Detty December in Ghana attracts foreigners

Ghana has a lot of great artistes, says Manny Norte



Gabby Otchere-Darko insists Ghana has become a global Christmas destination



Ghanaian-British music producer and presenter Manny Norte has tipped Ghana to be a favourite destination for tourists who are looking for a cool place to rest and think as well as party hard during their vacations.



December in Ghana is always a sight to behold as thousands of travellers across the world pass through this beautiful and peaceful West African state to enjoy their holidays.



Last month, the country witnessed tons of foreigners trooping in for the Detty December.



All events centres, pubs and nightclubs were filled to capacity with hostels and restaurants cashing out big time.

Manny, one of UK urban music's most long-standing and respected figures, in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb noted that the country also has a lot to offer in terms of talent and good music.



"Ghana is fast becoming one of the world's hotspots for enjoyment. To all music lovers, please check out and look up the Ghanaian artists! There’s a lot of talent coming from the land of gold," read his post dated January 9, 2022.



Meanwhile, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Otchere Darko has indicated that Ghana is growing fast into the global Christmas destination following the Year of Return in 2019.



“A necessary national conversation this year is how we build Ghana better into a major tourism economy. Since @NAkufoAddo launched the Year of Return in 2019, Ghana is growing fast into the global Christmas destination, especially for young people. Tourism is more our new economy,” he noted.



