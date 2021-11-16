Ghana's Amaarae makes debut on Billboard’s Hot 100

Ghanaian musician, Amaarae

Amaarae is a Ghanaian artiste

Her song has debuted on Billboard #Hot100



The original track has over 2 million views on YouTube



Ghanaian female musician, Ama Serwaa Genfi, popularly known by her stage name Amaarae has made it onto Billboard’s Hot 100 weekly chart.



The remix of her hit single 'Sad Girlz Luv Money' which featured Moliy and American singer, Kali Uchis, debuts at number 80 on this week's #Hot100.



The original song was released in February this year with over 2 million views on YouTube for its music video.

"@amaarae & @moliymusic's "Sad Girlz Luv Money," featuring



@KALIUCHIS, debuts at No. 80 on this week's #Hot100. It earns Amaarae and Moliy their first career entries on the chart," Billboard charts announced in a tweet.



Popular among Amaarae's songs include, 'Leave Me Alone', and 'Fancy'.







