Ghana’s DJ Sly King nominated for 2022 AFRIMA’s Best African DJ

Disc Jockey, Sly King

All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) have recognised Ghanaian top-notch disc jockey, DJ Sly King known as The Unstoppable in the Best African DJ category.

DJ Sly King is the only Ghanaian DJ in that category and will go against DJ Snake (Algeria), DJ Tarico ( Mozambique), Spinall (Nigeria), DJ Zinhle (South Africa), Major League DJZ (South Africa), DJ Lito (Uganda), Uncle Waffles (South Africa), DJ P2N (DRC), DJ Yessonia (Namibia) and Zakes Batwini (South Africa).



The AFRIMA awards ceremony will feature a 4-day fiesta of music, glitz, and glamour aimed at celebrating Africa, recognising talents, and expanding the economic frontiers of the culture and creative industry on the continent. The event is scheduled to commence with the welcome soiree, followed by the AFRIMA Music Village, the host city tour, Africa Music Business Summit, and the exclusive nominees’ party, and concluded with the live awards ceremony broadcast to over 84 countries around the world.

2022 All Africa Music Awards will hold from December 8 to 11, 2022. A special announcement will be made on the host country and location for the awards, on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.



The public voting portal for the 2022 AFRIMA edition would be live on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 12:00 pm CAT. You can visit the official website www.afrima.org to vote. Voting closes at 12.00 (CAT), December 10, 2022, before the AFRIMA main awards ceremony.