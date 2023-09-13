Ghana's FreeWyFii promises to take the world by storm with 'TWI’

FreeWyFii

Ghana's rising musical sensation, FreeWyFii, has once again proven his mettle in the music industry with the release of his latest single, 'TWI,' featuring the renowned Ghanaian rapper and host of Adom FM's 'Kasahari Level' rap show, Don Itchi.

The track is already making waves, resonating with fans and music enthusiasts across the country.



Produced by the top-notch sound engineer and voice coach, Eddykay, 'TWI' delivers a powerful message that resonates with today's social media-driven world.



The song serves as a poignant commentary on individuals who project a glamorous and unattainable lifestyle on the internet, which sharply contrasts with their actual lives in the real world.



FreeWyFii, born as Abraham Nartey, has been steadily climbing the ladder of success in the music industry thanks to his unique voice and versatility in adapting to various musical genres.



Although hailing from Greater Accra, it wasn't until about three years ago that he decided to turn his artistic talents into a career.



While his preferred genres are Highlife and Afrobeats, FreeWyFii's captivating looks and melodic voice have drawn the attention of fans and music enthusiasts, encouraging him to explore dancehall and reggae.

As the CEO of WyFii Muzik, he strategically plans his song releases to cater to the demands of his growing fanbase and align with industry trends.



Representing Taifa, a vibrant community in Accra, FreeWyFii has earned the title of being their superstar and the voice of the ghetto youth. His unwavering commitment to his roots and his passion for music are evident in his artistry.







"I believe in taking Ghanaian music to the world," FreeWyFii states with determination, "and I know this journey has just begun."



Ghanaian music enthusiasts and the global music community alike continue to celebrate the release of 'TWI' as FreeWyFii solidifies his presence in the music scene, one soulful note at a time.