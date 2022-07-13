Ghana’s Kuukua Eshun set to premiere her new film ‘Born of the Earth’ in America

Kuukua Eshun's film will be premiered at the Pray For Us exhibition in Detroit

A Ghanaian director and writer, Kuukua Eshun, has been selected as the only African to premiere her new movie at an exhibition titled, “Pray for Us,” at the Norwest Gallery located in Detroit, Michigan, in the United States of America.



This would however not be the first time Kuukua is premiering her film in Detroit. In 2019, Kuukua’s film “Artist, Act Of Love,” the 14 international award-winning short film, was screened in Detroit as part of Re:pulica’s festival.



Kuukua’s strong visual storytelling ability has led to a very successful career in the last couple of years.

By taking full ownership of her sensitivity, Kuukua has turned her tenderness into strength, consciously and unconsciously tapping into stories that come from a place of restoration and power in vulnerability.



“Starting with a poem, like most of Kuukua’s projects, these films embody the creation of a distinctive visual language that takes direction from the flows of lyrical sources of writing.



“This creates visual masterpieces that are bred from intimate explorations of the subject at hand – be it the person at the heart of the story, the topic of discussion or a feeling,” she told GhanaWeb.



Kuukua Eshun, who is a Ghanaian-American creative, splits her time between Ohio and Accra.



Inspired by emotions and femininity, Kuukua raises awareness about social issues and mental health through her writing and film.

“It’s uncommon to see an African woman filmmaker at a young age succeed in both the film and art world whiles remaining inspirational and authentic,” she added.



Recently, she directed a short film for the Grammy-nominated album, “Made In Lagos” by the superstar, Wizkid; the first of its kind from the African continent.



Shortly after, she premiered her documentary “Unveiling,” which touches on sexual assault against women. “Unveiling” is a documentary that was created as a result of two women being vulnerable with each other, unveiling their truths and allowing each to see herself in the other.



This project was commissioned by the ANO Institute of Arts & Knowledge and was first shown at the Museum Ostwall Im Dortmunder U in Germany for 3 months. The museum exhibition featured the works of Pablo Picasso and celebrated Ghanaian artist, El Anatsui, as well.



After this success, 'Born of the Earth' followed, which was also recently shown at the Biennale in Dakar, Senegal, at the DAK’ART biennale, considered to be the biggest African contemporary art festival in the world.

At the biennale, only a few talented black artists get invited to showcase their work/art as a form of celebrating African art and networking.



‘Born of the Earth’ takes people on a journey to experience what it means to explore freedom and acceptance. For many years, Black people, especially Black women, have been told that they are not enough and this film portrays the spirit of taking the power back, changing the imprint, and understanding its true value.



Kuukua’s creative growth in this film does not go unnoticed.



Born Of The Earth is now set to premiere in America on July 23, 2022 through to August 23, 2022.



As part of the premiere, there will be a talk show about the film and the inspiration behind Kuukua’s direction.

The premiere will be a part of the exhibition curated by Bre’Ann White, whose mission in life is to uplift her community and give a voice and platform to the limitless power and beauty of the black experience through photography and high-end creative direction.



