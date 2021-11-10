Ghana's Most Beautiful is CIMG television program of the year

GMB has provided a platform to promote all sixteen unique regions of Ghana for over a decade

Source: Chris Koney, Contributor

TV3's Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) was adjudged the Television Programme of the Year at the 32nd CIMG Marketing Marketing Performance Awards held at the Omanye Hall at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Saturday 6th November 2021.

Present at the ceremony to receive the award on behalf of Ghana’s number television channel were Francis Doku, General Manager, MG Television, Daniel Amartey-Amarh, General Manager, Commercial, Joel Hammond, Group Head, Quality Assurance and Strategy, Cookie Tee, Co-host of GMB and New Day, Esi Akpanya, Lead Producer, GMB and Lois Kissiedu, Group Head, Programmes. Also joining the Media General team in solidarity was Janet Sunkwa-Mills, Season Judge for #GMB2021.



Commenting on the award, Francis Doku expressed his appreciation to Board Members and Executive Management members of the Media General Group and all staff of the Group for their support in growing the GMB brand over the years.



“Let me take this opportunity to also thank all our sponsors and partners for believing in the brand and working with us, we are very grateful. As we celebrate this achievement, I will like to express our commitment to continue producing and broadcasting the best content for our cherished audience. We shall continue to be the "First in News, Best in Entertainment", he added.

For over a decade, GMB has provided a platform to promote all sixteen unique regions of Ghana, their people, culture, and values. Not only does the show celebrate beauty, but it also seeks to redefine beauty to promote national unity.







