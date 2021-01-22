Ghana's Virgil Abloh stuns with Louis Vuitton Paris fashion show

Ghana's Virgil Abloh, artistic director of the brand's collection since 2018

The latest Louis Vuitton (LV) menswear show was streamed live from Paris on Thursday, January 21, 2021 — and was part catwalk, part installation.

The show possessed the standard showcase of designs by models but also featured a static presentation too — with the highlight of a dance sequence.



Black American Hip hop artist Yasiin Bey (aka Mos Def) also made an appearance — performing a track at the end of the show.



Tailoring was a prominent theme in the collection - from formal coats with sharp lapels to full suits.



Ghana's Virgil Abloh — the artistic director of the brand's collection since 2018, seemed to be about the work-from-home aesthetic of sweatpants - illustrating the versatility of corporate attire.



The palette was somewhat subdued, as greys and sharp whites were livened up by splashes of greens.

The LV logo was patterned across coats.





Virgil Abloh did what needed to be done. pic.twitter.com/fGBTj7Drvl — Posh Spice ???? (@maisonmeIissa) January 21, 2021

#LVMenFW21



Mirror, Mirror. @virgilabloh presents his latest #LouisVuitton Men’s Collection as a performance expressed in poetry, dance and music, featuring an all-star cast. See the full film at https://t.co/lFEka4CpYA pic.twitter.com/xloBbl2k1H — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) January 21, 2021

Accessories mainly came in the form of bags, again emblazoned with the Louis Vuitton logo, and some suitcases.