Ghana’s bite on lion king collabo has remained stagnant, and Nigerians are cashing in - Critic

Ghanaian Musician, Shatta Wale and Beyonce

Chris Tsormanah, an entertainment critic, has taken a swipe at self-acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale for failing to utilize his global collaboration with Grammy award-winning musician Beyonce.

Mr. Tsormanah wondered why Shatta Wale has not used the opportunity to his advantage, just like his counterparts in Nigeria.



He argued that musicians such as Wizkid and Burna Boy have both chalked greater success by taking advantage of their collaboration with Beyonce through ambassadorial deals, and hit global songs whereas Ghana’s situation is nothing to write home about.



Beyoncé 2020 released the music video for her song “Already” featuring Shatta Wale and Major Lazer.



The video which was shot in multiple locations across the world featured Shatta Wale.



Ghanaians commended Shatta Wale for the collaboration and described it as a great piece of work.



But Chris Tsormanah says the musician has failed to take advantage of the collaboration.

”For instance, check the activities of Wizkid or Burna Boy within the past 4 years and you would realize their works on ‘Lion King’ have been overshadowed by some other feats they’ve attained.



However, Ghanaian’s bite of the ‘Lion King’ is a different story. It seems the entire industry is so fixated on that single feature to the extent that we don’t want to push the envelope any longer. Are we that self-satisfied?”



He stated ”These musicians have moved past their features on ‘Lion King’ and advanced the establishment of their own individual brands internationally. From releasing global smash hits, selling big auditoriums/arenas, and getting recognitions at the Grammy/Brit/BET/Billboard awards.”



