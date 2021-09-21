Ghana’s collapsed movie industry will soon bounce back – John Dumelo assures

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo has disclosed that the Ghanaian movie industry will soon stand on its feet after being inactive for a long time.
Speaking on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM in an interview with Amansan Krakye, the award-wining movie star said he strongly believes that Ghanaians will soon start enjoying local movies once again.
“The movie industry has gone down a little bit but I’m hoping it would bounce back again. So that’s not really a problem I know that definitely going forward our movie industry will come back on its feet for us to enjoy Ghanaian movies again.”
When asked the last time he features in any movie role, John Dumelo said “I’m actively into movies and I do get movie roles.”
Meanwhile, there have been growing controversies among actors in the industry over the collapse of the industry.
While some are of the view that the introduction of foreign soap operas, telenovelas are to blame for the 'collapse' of the movie industry, others think the government's failure to invest in the sector has led to its redundancy.
- We need to be extra vigilant in 2024 polls - John Dumelo
- They already have the names they will recruit in police - Dumelo alleges
- Tehillah Experience: John Dumelo surprises patrons with 'wild' performance
- Rent laws in Ghana don't work - John Dumelo
- John Dumelo takes on Lydia Alhassan for being silent on GIMPA road attacks
- Read all related articles