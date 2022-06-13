Ghana’s economy is in the hands of foreigners – KSM

Kwaku Sintim-Misa(KSM)

Ghanaian Actor, Director, Satirist, Talk Show Host and Author Kwaku Sintim-Misa, popularly known as KSM, has alleged that foreign countries are controlling Ghana’s economy.

According to him, the cedi depreciates daily because Ghanaians do not control the economy.



“I’m even sadder about the fact that we have way back in the days Kutu had something called ‘Ghana should have a controlling heist of our economy whatever it meant. Yeah, The controlling act of the economy is not in the hands of Ghanaians. And that is one of the reasons why the cedi is suffering so much because it is getting worse in terms of the control of the currency, sorry control of the economy,” he noted.



He again mentioned that the cedi is depreciating because Ghanaians do not eat what they grow and grow what they eat.



“I mean, we have enough to grow and produce and eat our own sugar. We do, but there is a cartel of those who supply sugar who will have to make sure that we don’t get into the Touraine where we are growing and eating our own sugar. That is what I said in the tweet. If we want to arise the cedi, these are some of the things we have to start looking at and doing.

You know, it’s not just sugar, it’s rice, it’s most of these things. I am telling you, if we have the right direction, we can get to a time where we can plant, grow and eat our own rice. That’s why I felt very impressed when I went to Kenya. They grow what they eat, and they eat what they grow. Yeah, you know I go to the shops in Kenya, and I just be amazed.



We have to get to a point where we grow what we eat,” he added.



The Satirist, however, stated that it takes strength and vision for the cedi to rise.



“It takes strength and some kind of vision to make sure that they are accomplished and I think, that is what I am talking about that the cedi will keep you know those Cedi things, is not something you can do just like pump it then all of a sudden, its stable. It won’t happen like that,” he noted.