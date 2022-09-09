Ghana's entertainment industry mourns Baba Spirit

Late comedian and actor, Baba Spirit

The entertainment industry has been hard hit by the news of the demise of Ghanaian comedian and actor Baba Spirit.

This has witnessed key players sharing their fondest memories of the deceased.



Baba Spirit passed away on September 8, 2022, after battling an unknown illness.



According to close friends, he was recuperating from his sickness but unfortunately lost the battle on Thursday.



Tons of social media users and fans of the comedian have sent their messages of condolence to the family of the deceased.



Radio presenters and DJs who worked with the comic actor have described him as a selfless being who always made time to grace their shows.



Entertainment journalist, Kwame Dadzie, expressed shock at the sudden passing of the actor. In a tribute to him on Thursday evening, he wrote: "May your soul Rest In Peace bro. Thanks for all that you did for me. When I was at Vision FM in Koforidua, you would drive all the way from Accra to Kofcity just to make my show fun. You paid your dues, Baba. But the day you visited me at Citi FM, you didn’t tell me you would be leaving us soon. You said you had recovered and that you were “bouncing back".

Also, radio presenter, Nana Romeo, on Friday morning published a video of Baba Spirit entertaining listeners on his show. The video was captioned: "Continue to Rest In Peace Bra."



Check out some of the posts below:

























