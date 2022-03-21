Ghana’s fantastic poets

Chief Moomen, Apiokor, Nana Asaase

Weaving thoughts through words, arranging them to create a tempo known as the meter – Poetry! That is what some industrious sons and daughters of Ghana are known for having built a solid brand in that space for some years now.

These individuals have not only graced occasions with their well-scripted content and spectacular delivery; they have also educated the general public and inspired others to join the profession as they make poetry appealing. Through their efforts, poetry has been revived.



Due to how important poetry is, World Poetry Day is observed on March 21, every year as part of efforts to put premium on the craft. According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the day “celebrates one of humanity’s most treasured forms of cultural and linguistic expression and identity” because “poetry speaks to our common humanity and our shared values, transforming the simplest of poems into a powerful catalyst for dialogue and peace.”



"Arranged in words, coloured with images, struck with the right meter, the power of poetry has no match. As an intimate form of expression that opens doors to others, poetry enriches the dialogue that catalyses all human progress, and is more necessary than ever in turbulent times,” said Audrey Azoulay, Director-General, on the occasion of 2022 World Poetry Day.



In commemoration of the day, GhanaWeb puts the spotlight on some influential poets. The list is in no particular order.



1. Nana Asaase



‘Mpanin beka mpaninsem; na mmofra ato anansesem’ – is Nana Asaase’s signature, one that captivates that listener and sets the tone for a performance that leaves lasting impression on audience. Born Philip Boakye Dua Oyinka, the literary coach, with rich experience spanning more than a decade, is one of the poets the country boasts of. He aspires “to be one of Africa’s greatest literary evidences to the world”.

With a blend of the English Language with local languages, Nana Asaase “employs vivid metaphors and music to present a bridge between tradition and modernity, providing tasteful African/Ghanaian Literary Art, suitable for all audiences” describes Writers Project Ghana.



He hails from Nyamekrom, Eastern Region. Nana Asaase has a degree from the University of Ghana.







2. Chief Moomen



Chief Moomen is a product of the University of Ghana. The student of Theatre Arts is a poet, a playwright and a creative entrepreneur. “For me what was always important in school was to remain active and apply myself to the things I liked - politics and literature,” he said in an interview.



According to nubukefoundation.org, Moomen’s interest in poetry was ignited when he saw a performance of the American poet, Maya Angelou, in Ghana in the early nineties.





3. Poetra Asantewaa



A collaboration with a community of poets and writers in 2010 was what brought out Poetra Ama Asantewa Diaka’s interest in storytelling. In her interview with Afro Women Poetry, Poetra mentioned that she slowly transformed “an inner frustration into performance poetry”. She described her writing as “a documentary of self, and the ecosystem in which I live in.”



She said: “My work is influenced by my experiences, the experience of others, my community, near and far. I use my writing to investigate, document, query and find answers. And I believe this heavily impacts on my life and the lives of those who interact with my work, even if it is to oppose.”



“I aim to use my writing to analyze things from different perspectives, to view things in slow motion, to question things more, to appreciate things more, to observe things closely, to explore and to create an atmosphere to look at things more critically,” she added.





4. Rhyme Sonny



Bedwei Kwaku Sonny, popularly known as Rhyme Sonny is a product of the University of Ghana. He is a member of the World Poetry Movement and the Ehalakasa Poetry Movement. Sonny’s artistry has elicited commendations and recommendations since he ventured into poetry. Due to how he spins rhymes, he added ‘Rhyme’ to his stage name. He is a poet and spoken-word artist.







5. Mutombo Da Poet



Mutombo Da Poet has been active since 2006. According to information available on his blog, Mutombo was a resident poet of the open mic show, Bless The Mic and was the first poet to perform as a guest on the TV3 reality show Mentor.



Mutombo won the first Ehalakasa Poetry slam held at Alliance Francaise in 2009. He has performed at over 300 shows in Ghana and in February 2015, performed in the United States of America.





6. Apiokor Seyiram Ashong-Abbey



Apiorkor Seyiram Ashong-Abbey is a product of Lafayette College in the USA, and the University of Ghana. The Literature scholar is the author of The Matriarch’s Verse which is her maiden book of poetry “which seeks to celebrate, challenge and highlight what it means to be Ghanaian in the 21st Century; and all of this is done from her perspective as a third-culture kid.”



Apiorkor’s poetry is noted for its rare narrative and prosaic nature.



