Ghana’s movie industry has not collapsed - James Gardiner

Ghanaian actor, James Gardiner

Ghanaian actor James Gardiner has shot down claims that the Ghanaian movie industry had collapsed.

Making a strong case for the industry, he argued that there are several persons still producing movies despite the challenges.



He was speaking on the 'Away Bus' Show on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm with the host DJ Slash.



James Gardiner in his submission admitted that the industry went through some challenges but quickly added it is still functioning.



To him, every venture has a slow season, and like the movie industry, it went through its slow season but it has bounced back.



He said "just like cocoa, tomato, and onion, they have their offseason but it does not mean you cannot get some to buy. People are still producing movies. The likes of Yvonne Nelson have been in the industry for a long time and they are still producing."

He added that the movie industry needs support not only from the government but the private sector.



He also said, "before a movie premieres on international platforms, you need to meet certain standards. You need money to do several things. So we need support for the industry.”



He noted that you need several amounts of money to produce a high-quality movie and that is something we have to pursue as a people.



He was in the studio to talk about award-winning actress and producer Yvonne Nelson’s new movie titled “The Men We Love.”



The movie is set for a premiere on Valentine’s Day, February 14 2022 at the Silverbird Cinemas at the Accra Mall at 7 pm.

The movie explores different themes including love and betrayal.



It stars a great cast of Majid Michel, Yvonne Nelson, Kofi Adjorlolo, Michy Diamond, Regina Van-Helvert, Angela Bamford, Sophia Kalorizos, Comedian Hogan, and Jackeline Mensah.



The rest include James Gardiner, Nana Ansomah, Solomon Fixon Owoo, and a host of others.



It has been over a decade since the beautiful actress went behind the cameras to start producing movies.