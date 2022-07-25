Ghana's music industry doesn't discriminate; it supports both genders - Kwesi Ernest

Music producer counters claim by MzVee

Kwesi Ernest tells female musicians to showcase their raw talent



Kwesi admonishes musicians to employ a proper management team



Music consultant and producer, Kwesi Ernest, has explained that the negative perception some female musicians hold when it comes to industry support is wrong.



For years, Kwesi has witnessed a host of female Ghanaian musicians painting the industry black, with others levelling serious allegations against investors and talent managers.



According to these female vocalists, they receive little or no support from industry players compared to their male colleagues.

Kwesi Ernest, speaking on Saturday's edition of United Showbiz with Nana Ama McBrown, noted that the music industry is strictly talent-based and not gender-biased.



His comment was in response to singer MzVee, who claims that the support for female musicians, including herself, isn't enough.



"We give platform across the board, we don't discriminate. That's how it is, we have to make MzVee understand this because this isn't her first time saying this.



"I have seen one or two of our female singers making these statements about the industry not supporting women and others talking about how some men demand sex from them," Kwesi stated in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



The music producer, who doubles as an entertainment pundit, added that the local music industry "is strictly talent-based, bring what you have. You can as well employ someone to write songs for you if you're out of words. In the case when you're taken, just take a break or go spend some time in America.

"If the problem is with management, just look for money and go find a solid team. If your makeup is bad, hire professionals. That is how to keep up, and it will remain so. Personally, I think we have to call for an end to that discussion. We have to stop talking about the lack of support for female singers."







PDO/BOG