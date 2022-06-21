0
Ghana’s music industry is treacherous, full of envy – Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay 21.png Ghanaian Musician, Wendy Shay

Tue, 21 Jun 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Artiste signed to Ruff Town Records Wendy Shay born Wendy Asiamah Addo has raised concerns over treachery and other negative things creeping into the country’s music industry.

She says people in the industry are always looking for a way to kick out people immediately they come in.

This she said is worrying and therefore artistes who have managed to stay afloat all these years should be accorded the needed respect.

Wendy Shay who made this known in a tweet she shared said “You blow up on Monday they want u out on Tuesday..this Music thing no is easy Nuff respect to every Artiste who has done it over 10 years and still doing it... y’all Survivors”.

The artiste has been one of the female artistes to have a very tough time in the industry.

Each passing day, she is subjected to unnecessary attacks especially because she came in at a time the country had lost Ebony Reigns.

However, she has been able to hold the fort all these years and continues to go hard.

Source: mynewsgh.com
