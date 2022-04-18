1
Menu
Entertainment

Ghana’s music industry needs investment – NEIP CEO advocates

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah Kofi Ofosu Nkansah is the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme

Mon, 18 Apr 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Chief Executive Officer for National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has noted that Ghana’s music industry needs more investment.

He believes that with the needed investment, the industry will grow bigger than that of Nigeria.

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah made this known while reacting to Camidoh’s Sugarcane which has become a hit but is struggling to go beyond some borders.

He said, “Imagine if this was a Nigerian track. It would have been an African hit and even gone beyond. We need big investors to push our artists out there”.

Entertainment analysts have always said that what is lacking in Ghana’s music industry is an investment and with the right investment, the country will make exploits in music and other creative arts inclined industries.

However, over the years, governments and individuals have failed to invest their monies in music, especially because of attitudinal issues and some level of supposed “ungratefulness” on the part of creatives.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
What two popular Ghanaian preachers said right after the deaths of their children
EIU says NDC will win 2024 election
SC enforced representation for Bekwai, Fomena - Asiedu Nketia
Keche Andrew's wife has inspired me to date a younger man - Delay
Serwaa Broni speaks about her professional, school and family life
Contradicting accounts of Kufuor’s broken relationship with Kennedy Agyapong
A strange hand touched my breast, my hand stroked a penis – Tourist tells ‘strange’ story
A strange hand touched my breast, my hand stroked a penis – Tourist tells ‘strange’ story
6 politicians who should quit politics and focus on other things
How can Bawumia succeed Akufo-Addo? – Alan boy takes on Ofori-Atta