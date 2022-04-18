Ghana’s music industry needs investment – NEIP CEO advocates

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah is the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme

Chief Executive Officer for National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has noted that Ghana’s music industry needs more investment.

He believes that with the needed investment, the industry will grow bigger than that of Nigeria.



Kofi Ofosu Nkansah made this known while reacting to Camidoh’s Sugarcane which has become a hit but is struggling to go beyond some borders.



He said, “Imagine if this was a Nigerian track. It would have been an African hit and even gone beyond. We need big investors to push our artists out there”.

Entertainment analysts have always said that what is lacking in Ghana’s music industry is an investment and with the right investment, the country will make exploits in music and other creative arts inclined industries.



However, over the years, governments and individuals have failed to invest their monies in music, especially because of attitudinal issues and some level of supposed “ungratefulness” on the part of creatives.