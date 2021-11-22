Ghana’s number one problem is NDC, NPP – A Plus

A Plus bemoans the worrying trend of Ghanaians politicizing issues

Social commentator, Kwame A Plus, has bemoaned the habit of Ghanaians politicizing issues to an extent that it causes damage or taints people’s reputations.



He described as worrying, the ‘pull him down’ syndrome among Ghanaians, particularly individuals who have openly disclosed their political affiliations.



He raised the concerns during the discussion of Maame Dokono and what necessitated the closure of her orphanage during UTV’s United Showbiz this past weekend and monitored by GhanaWeb.

A-Plus said Maame Dokono’s orphanage shutdown was politically motivated.



It can be recalled that sometime in 2009, Maame Dokono cross-carpeted from the NDC to the NPP although the latter lost the election.



But according to Kwame A Plus, the veteran actress’s woes began immediately after she abandoned her former political party.



A Plus is of the view that the closure of the orphanage was an attempt to teach Maame Dokono a lesson.



“Immediately after elections, Maame Dokono was accused of sodomizing the people from her orphanage. This was after she singlehandedly catered for the children. One of the biggest problems in this country is NDC and NPP. Our biggest headache as Ghanaians are NPP and NDC.

“We have politicized issues such that when someone wants to do well, he or she hesitates. The police officers that raided the orphanage were sent. I know the people who sent them let’s stop that attitude. When you’re kind, people always try to bring you down. The lies are just too much,” he stated.



