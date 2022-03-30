Ghana's qualification: Kwaku Bonsam offers his big butt sister to Otto Addo for free sex

Kwaku Bonsam, Celebrity spiritualist

Ghanaian celebrity spiritualist, Nana Kwaku Bonsam popularly known as Kwaku Bonsam has offered his junior sister Akosua Twui to the interim coach of the Black Stars Otto Addo to have free sex with her as a way of showing appreciation to him (Otto Addo) for guiding Ghana's qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana booked one of the continent’s five tickets to the World Cup in Qatar over Nigeria after a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the play-off on Tuesday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.



The first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi saw the Super Eagles hold the Black Stars to a scoreless draw last Friday. The Black Stars thus qualified for the football mundial in Qatar with a 1:1 aggregate.



Reacting to Ghana's exploits in an interview on 'Ay3 Hu' social talk show on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM, Kwaku Bonsam after expressing his enchantments promised to offer his junior Sister Akosua Twui to Coach Otto Addo in order for him to have free sex with her as a way of showing appreciation to him for guiding the Black Stars for the historical achievement.



"I'm very happy Ghana has qualified for the World Cup. Prior to the match, I said that Ghana was going to qualify. Seriously, I have to congratulate Coach Otto Addo. He has done tremendously well," Kwaku Bonsam told Nana Ampofo.

Kwaku Bonsam wowed listeners and the host of the 'Ay3 Hu' show by adding," In fact, I am offering my sister - the one with the big butt Akosua Twui - the Charcoal seller to the Coach Otto Addo to have free sex with her as a way of showing appreciation for guiding the team to qualify".



Watch video below



