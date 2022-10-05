7
Ghana's tallest man reveals plans to get married and have children

Sulemana Abdul Samed Nicknamed Awuche .png Sulemana Abdul Samed nicknamed Awuche

Wed, 5 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sulemana Abdul Samed, nicknamed "Awuche," has earned the tag as Ghana's tallest man as he stands 9.6 feet tall.

Awuche, who hails from Gambaga in the North East Region, has disclosed plans to settle down and raise a family.

Speaking on BBC News Pidgin in October this year, he said: "I have plans of getting married, taking a wife and giving birth to see how my children will look like."

The supposed tallest man in Ghana intimated that he is okay with his physical outlook.

"This is how Allah chooses it for me and then, I am okay. I don't have a problem with the way God has created me."

Awuche has become a photo icon in his community, attracting several women who go crazy over his height.

"When ladies want to take a photo with me, they normally want me to put myself on them...to hold them so that they can feel they are taking a picture with the tallest man. Every three to four months, I grow tall," he told BBC.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
