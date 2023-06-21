Ghana seems to be the only African country excited by Grammy’s new category – Arnold

Popular entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Ghanaian showbiz critic, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, has given his candid opinion after the Grammy Awards announced its new ‘Best African Music Performance’ category.

The entertainment pundit told Amansan Krakye in an interview that Ghana seems to be the only African country mostly excited after the announcement.



He said on Property FM in Cape Coast that it appears Nigerians were enthused about the development because they were already winning big in the international market.



“When you research a bit after Grammys announced their new African category it seems out of all the African countries, Ghana is the only country so happy about it.

“The Nigerians don’t really care because without this category they were winning the Grammys and were getting nominations same applies to other African countries,” he added seen by MyNewsGh.com



Arnold further explained, “Benin wouldn’t care about this category because over the years Angelique Kidjo has been winning and also in South Africa they won’t be too excited about the category because their artistes have been winning a lot of Grammys.



“Ghana seems to be the only African country overexcited about this new Grammys category and it’s understandable because we’ve not been able to win the Grammys after 65 years of its existence,” he justified on the show.