Ghana to host Inter Tourism Expo

Mark Okreku Mantey, Deputy Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture

Source: GNA

Mark Okreku Mantey, Deputy Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture, has pledged government’s support towards the maiden edition of the Inter Tourism Expo (iNTTA2021) to be held in Ghana.

He emphasized that the contribution of the media to the revival of tourism in the COVID-19 era could not be underestimated saying: “At this time when countries are trying to revive their tourism, the media has a significant role to play.”



The Expo will start from September 28 to 30, 2021 on the theme: "Optimizing Destination Ghana - Our People, brand and culture," according to a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.



The Deputy Minister reiterated government’s agenda to promote domestic tourism as indicated in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s commitment at the launch of domestic and regional tourism on the theme: “Experience Ghana, Share Ghana”.



"We believe the President's drive and the ministries commitment to make tourism the number one Gross Domestic Product with five million tour arrivals annually will be achieved with such partnerships as the inter tourism expo".



Mr Mantey commended the organizers of the event for their innovative ideas and hard work, adding that the strategic options to drive sustainable tourism and economic growth in the industry would require multiple approaches and new technologies.

He said the historic event would showcase Ghana’s position as a preferred destination for leisure, meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions, urging all interested tourism trade professionals, both home and abroad to join hands in hosting the expo successfully.



Mr Emmanuel Treku, the Convener of iNTTA2021, said the Expo would attract over 150 exhibitors, 200 hosted buyers and 500 trade visitors to participate from across the globe.



Mr Treku stated that the Expo would provide a cost-effective tourism business promotion platform for sellers and buyers in the industry to network and do business in a friendly environment.



"It also offers insights into existing opportunities for business, leisure, meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions in the ECOWAS sub region via public-private partnerships.



He said the expo also sought to consolidate Ghana's leadership position as the gateway to Africa, stressing that the event would be crowned with a familiarization trip to celebrate the world tourism day.