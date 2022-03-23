Ghana vrs Nigeria: LilWin angry over omission of name in Black Stars’ list

LilWin questions Black Stars coach

LilWin claims Hearts and Kotoko want to buy him



LilWin plays for the division 1 team of New Edubiase United



Popular Ghanaian Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin, has shared his frustration about the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Nigeria.



LilWin has asked why he was snubbed by the Black Stars Coach, Otto Addo.



According to the 34-year-old Kumawood star, he is more than capable to join the Black Stars team to compete with Nigeria.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s SportsNite, the artiste cum actor insisted his role in the New Edubiase United team should have earned him a call-up for the game.



“I don't want to say so much, maybe when I do. The match coming off this Friday may not happen. Artistes are humans too, the truth is one. How can Ghana and Nigeria’s match this Friday not have me, Lil Win not part of the list?



“Kotoko wants me to buy me and Hearts of Oak is after me, so if the opportunity has come and I’m present for Ghana and Nigeria’s match, at least fix me. I don't know about the coach if he hates me, I don't know,” he said.



Meanwhile, the actor has made three appearances for New Edubiase United in the Division One League this season.



On March 22, 2022, Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, announced a 27-man team for the 2022 World Cup play-off.

The squad unsurprisingly has usual suspects Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Daniel Kofi Kyereh.



Despite widespread rumours of local representation in the team, only Hearts of Oak's Dennis Korsah made the squad.



The team has four goalkeepers, nine defenders, six midfielders, four wingers, and four strikers. There are also some new faces with Dennis Odoi and Felix Afena-Gyan leading pack.



